SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FSCT and VSLR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) in connection with the acquisition of the company by Advent International ("Advent"). On July 15, 2020, FSCT and Advent announced that the terms of the original February 6, 2020 acquisition agreement had been amended. Under the new agreement (which is structured as a tender offer), FSCT shareholders will receive $29.00 for each share of FSCT that they hold as opposed to $33.00 per share that shareholders were slated to receive under the original acquisition agreement. If you own FSCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/forescout-technologies-inc/

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sunrun, Inc. ("RUN"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VSLR shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.55 shares of RUN common stock for each VSLR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $25.59 based upon RUN's August 6, 2020 closing price of $46.53. If you own VSLR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/vslr-inc/

