SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GHIV, NOVS, and USAU Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held United Wholesale Mortgage ("United Wholesale"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GHIV will acquire United Wholesale through a reverse merger that will result in United Wholesale becoming a publicly-listed company on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "UWMC." The transaction values United Wholesale at approximately $16.1 billion. If you own GHIV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ghiv/

Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: NOVS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Novus Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: NOVS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with AppHarvest, Inc ("AppHarvest"), a privately-held company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NOVS will fold into AppHarvest and cease to exist, resulting in one publicly-traded entity traded under a new ticker symbol on the NASDAQ. The transaction implies an equity value of $1.00 billion for AppHarvest on a pro forma basis. If you own NOVS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/novs/

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) in connection with the company's August 10, 2020 merger agreement with Northern Panther Resource Corporation ("Northern Panther") and August 10, 2020 securities purchase agreement with certain investors ("Purchasers"). Under the terms of each agreement, the Company's shareholders will vote to approve the issuance of shares of USAU common stock upon: (i) conversion of the Series H Convertible Preferred Stock issued as part of the merger consideration to Northern Panther; (ii) conversion of the Series I Convertible Preferred Stock issued in a private placement to the Purchasers; and (iii) the exercise of certain warrants issued in a private placement to the Purchasers, in each case in excess of 20% of USAU's common stock outstanding. If you own HCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/usau/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

https://weisslawllp.com

