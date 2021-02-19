SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GIX, ALXN, STPK, and BRPA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE: GIX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held digital healthcare provider UpHealth Holdings, Inc. ("UpHealth") and privately held telemedicine provider Cloudbreak Health, LLC ("Cloudbreak"). GIX will combine with Uphealth and Cloudbreak via a reverse-merger to create a single publicly-traded digital healthcare company. If you own GIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/gix/

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca"). Under the terms of the agreement, ALXN shareholders will receive $60.00 and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares ("ADS") (each ADS representing one-half of one ordinary share of AstraZeneca) for each share of ALXN they hold. If you own ALXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/alxn/

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held Stem, Inc. ("Stem"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, STPK will acquire Stem through a reverse merger that will result in Stem becoming a publicly traded company. If you own STPK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/stpk/

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"). Under the terms of the agreement, BRPA will acquire NeuroRx through a reverse merger, with NeuroRx surviving as the new publicly traded company. If you own BRPA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/brpa/

