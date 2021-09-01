SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GTS, NLOK, VEI, and HFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $36.00 per share in cash for each share of GTS common stock that they hold. If you own GTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Avast plc ("Avast"). Subject to the elections made by Avast shareholders, Avast shareholders will own between approximately 14% and 26% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you own NLOK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlok

Vine Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VEI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vine Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VEI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Chesapeake Energy Corporation ("Chesapeake"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VEI shareholders will receive $1.20 in cash and 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake for each VEI share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $15.07 based upon Chesapeake's August 31, 2021 closing price of $55.81. If you own VEI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vei

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company ("Sinclair"). At the closing of the merger, existing shares of HFC will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of a new parent company, named "HF Sinclair Corporation," which will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair. If you own HFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hfc

