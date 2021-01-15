SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GXGX, ACEV, GIK, and APXT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

GX Acquisition Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GX Acquisition Corp. in connection with the company's proposed merger with Celularity Inc. ("Celularity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GX will acquire Celularity through a reverse merger that will result in Celularity becoming a publicly listed company. If you own GXGX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/gxgx/

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. in connection with the company's proposed merger with Achronix Semiconductor Corporation ("Achronix"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ACEV will acquire Achronix through a reverse merger that will result in Achronix becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction reflects an implied equity value of the combined company of $2.1 billion. If you own ACEV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/acev/

GigCapital3, Inc.)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GigCapital3, Inc. in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held Lightning eMotors. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GIK will acquire Lightning eMotors through a reverse merger that will result in Lightning eMotors becoming a publicly traded company. If you own GIK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gik/

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held AvePoint Inc. ("AvePoint"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, APXT will acquire AvePoint through a reverse merger that will result in AvePoint becoming a publicly traded company. If you own APXT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/apxt/

