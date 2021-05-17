SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HRVSF, XOG, SOLY, and MDP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTC: HRVSF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTC: HRVSF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, HRVSF shareholders will receive 0.1170 shares of Trulieve common stock for each HRVSF share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $4.60 based upon Trulieve's May 14, 2021 closing price of $39.35. If you own HRVSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hrvsf/

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. ("Bonanza"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, XOG shareholders will receive 1.1711 shares of Bonanza common stock for each XOG share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $47.87 based upon Bonanza's May 14, 2021 closing price of $40.88. If you own XOG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/xog/

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SOLY shareholders will receive $22.60 in cash for each SOLY share that they own. If you own SOLY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/soly/

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company's Local Media Group business by Gray Television, Inc. ("GTN"), and subsequent spin-out transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MDP will sell Local Media Group to GTN for $2.7 billion in cash. MDP's National Media Group portfolio will be spun out to MDP shareholders, retaining the Meredith Corporation name, with MDP shareholders receiving $14.50 in cash and 1-for-1 equity share in post-close MDP. If you own MDP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mdp/

