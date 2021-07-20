SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ICON, ADXS, QADA; QADB, and SNR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Iconix Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which ICON shareholders will receive $3.15 for each share of ICON common stock that they own. If you own ICON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/icon/

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately held pharmaceutical development company, Biosight Ltd. ("Biosight"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ADXS will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of Biosight in exchange for the issuance of newly issued shares of ADXS common stock. If you own ADXS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adxs

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA; QADB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA; QADB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $87.50 per share in cash for each share of QADA or QADB common stock that they hold. If you own QADA or QADB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/qada-qadb

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Ventas, Inc ("Ventas"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas stock for each SNR share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.98 based upon Ventas's July 19, 2021 closing price of $57.55. If you own SNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/snr

