SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds JCAP, TRNE, and GRNV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, holders of JCAP's common stock will receive $17.30 in cash for each share that they own, while holders of JCAP's Series B Preferred stock will receive $25.00 in cash for each Series B Preferred share, nearly $8.00 per share more than common shareholders. If you own JCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/jernigan-capital-inc/

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held, Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TRNE will acquire Desktop Metal through a reverse merger that will result in Desktop Metal becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.5 billion. At closing, current TRNE shareholders (other than the founder) and new PIPE investors will own a meager 33% of the combined company. If you own TRNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/trine-acquisition-corp/

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held health management company, Accountable Healthcare America, Inc. ("AHA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRNV will acquire AHA through a reverse merger that will result in AHA becoming a publicly-listed company. The post-merger entity is expected to have an initial market capitalization of approximately $127 million. Upon consummation of the deal, AHA's current shareholders will own approximately 71% of the combined company. If you own GRNV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/greenvision-acquisition-corp/

