SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds JWS, BRPA, and UROV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held Cano Health, LLC ("Cano"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, JWS will acquire Cano through a reverse merger that will result in Cano becoming a publicly traded company. If you own JWS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/jws/

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"). Under the terms of the agreement, BRPA will acquire NeuroRx through a reverse merger, with NeuroRx surviving as the new publicly traded company. If you own BRPA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/brpa/

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., UROV's majority shareholder that currently owns 72% of the company's outstanding common shares. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $16.25 in cash for each share of UROV common stock that they own. If you own UROV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/urov/

