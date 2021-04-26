SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds LEAF, KTYB, and PBCT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF)



WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Graham Holdings Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LEAF shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash for each share of LEAF common stock that they hold. If you own LEAF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/leaf/

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB)



WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ("Stock Yards"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KTYB shareholders will receive $4.75 in cash and 0.64 shares of Stock Yards common stock for each KTYB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $37.65 based upon Stock Yards' April 23, 2021 closing price of $51.40. If you own KTYB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/ktyb/

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT)



WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T"). Under the terms of the agreement, PBCT shareholders will receive 0.118 shares of M&T common stock per share of PBCT, representing implied consideration of $18.07 based upon M&T's April 23, 2021 closing price of $153.12. If you own PBCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pbct/

