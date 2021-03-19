SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDCA, FFG, PTVCA, and NTWN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP. Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity. If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash for each share of FFG common stock that they hold. If you own FFG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ffg/

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Progressive Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PTVCA shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash for each share of PTVCA common stock that they hold. If you own PTVCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ptvca/

Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Appgate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTWN will acquire Appgate through a reverse merger that will result in Appgate becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NTWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ntwn/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

