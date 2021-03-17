SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MIK, PRAH, TPCO, and ENBL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management, Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $22.00 for each share of MIK common stock that they hold. If you own MIK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mik/

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by ICON plc ("ICLR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRAH shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICLR stock for each share of PRAH common stock that they own, representing per-share merger consideration of approximately $154.72 based upon ICLR's March 16, 2021 closing price of $181.15. Upon consummation of the deal, ICLR shareholders will own approximately 66% of the newly-combined company, with former PRAH shareholders owning only 34%. If you own PRAH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/prah/

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden Global Capital will acquire all outstanding shares of TPCO common stock that it does not already own for $17.25 per share in cash. If you own TPCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tpco/

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Energy Transfer LP ("ET"). Under the terms of the agreement, ENBL unitholders will receive 0.8595 ET units for each ENBL unit that they own. If you own ENBL units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website : http://www.weisslawllp.com/enbl/

