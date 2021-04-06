SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MSGN, MX, PFBI, and KSU Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSGE"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSGN shareholders will receive 0.172 shares of MSGE for each share of MSGN common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $14.72 based on MSGE's April 5, 2021 closing price of $85.59.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Wise Road Capital LTD. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $29.00 per share in cash for each share of MX that they hold.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFBI shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples stock for each share of PFBI common stock that they hold, representing implied per share merger consideration of $19.31 based upon Peoples' April 5, 2021 closing price of $33.30.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("Canadian Pacific"). Under the terms of the agreement, KSU shareholders will receive $90.00 in cash and 0.489 of a share of Canadian Pacific stock for each KSU share that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $278.48 based upon Canadian Pacific's April 5, 2021 closing price of $385.43.

