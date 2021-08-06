SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MSON, VNE, ACBI, and NWHM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bioventus Inc. ("Bioventus"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, Misonix shareholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus stock, or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix common stock they hold, subject to proration. If you own MSON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mson

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Magna International Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $31.25 per share in cash for each share of VNE common stock that they hold. If you own VNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vne

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by SouthState Corporation ("SouthState"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of South State common stock for each ACBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $25.19 based upon SouthState's August 5, 2021 closing price of $69.98. If you own ACBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/acbi

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $9.00 per share in cash for each share of NWHM common stock that they hold. If you own NWHM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nwhm

