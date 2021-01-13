SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MTSC, IPHI, ALXN and XLNX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amphenol Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, MTSC shareholders will receive $58.50 per share in cash for each share of MTSC common stock that they hold. If you own MTSC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mtsc/

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ("MRVL"). Under the terms of the agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own. If you own IPHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/iphi/

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca"). Under the terms of the agreement, ALXN shareholders will receive $60.00 and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares ("ADS") (each ADS representing one-half of one ordinary share of AstraZeneca) for each share of ALXN they hold. If you own ALXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/alxn/

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD"). Under the terms of the agreement, XLNX shareholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each XLNX share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $164.34 based upon AMD's January 12, 2021 closing price of $95.36. If you own XLNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/xlnx/

