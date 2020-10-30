SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MYOK, PTI, BMCH and GHIV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) – URGENT – TENDER OFFER EXPIRES NOVEMBER 16, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MYOK shareholders will receive $225.00 in cash for each share of MYOK common stock that they own. If you own MYOK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/myok/

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Yumanity"). Under the terms of the agreement, PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI stock. Following consummation, existing PTI shareholders will own only 32.5% of the new entity. If you own PTI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc/

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BMCH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BMCH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Builders FirstSource, Inc. ("BLDR"). Under the terms of the agreement, BMCH shareholders will receive 1.3125 BLDR shares for each share of BMCH stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $39.39 based upon BLDR's October 29, 2020 closing price of $30.01. If you own BMCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/bmc-stock-holdings-inc/

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held United Wholesale Mortgage ("United Wholesale"). Under the terms of the agreement, GHIV will acquire United Wholesale through a reverse merger that will result in United Wholesale becoming a publicly-listed company. The transaction values United Wholesale at approximately $16.1 billion. If you own GHIV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ghiv/

