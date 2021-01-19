SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NHLD, FFG, MGLN and SMTX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY). The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $3.25 for each share of NHLD common stock that they hold. If you own NHLD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/nhld/

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash for each share of FFG common stock that they hold. If you own FFG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ffg/

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Centene Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of MGLN common stock that they own. If you own MGLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mgln/

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $6.044 in cash for each share of SMTX common stock that they own. If you own SMTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/smtx/

