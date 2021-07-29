SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ONEM, BOCH, QTS, and STL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

1Life Healthcare, Inc. ("One Medical") (NASDAQ: ONEM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Iora Health, Inc. ("Iora"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Iora shareholders will receive 56.1 million shares of ONEM common stock. If you own ONEM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/onem

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BOCH shareholders will receive 0.40 Columbia shares for each BOCH share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.93 based upon Columbia's July 28, 2021 closing price of $34.83. If you own BOCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/boch

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Blackstone Group Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $78.00 per share in cash for each share of QTS common stock that they hold. If you own QTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/qts/

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Webster Financial Corporation ("WBS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, STL shareholders will receive 0.463 shares of WBS common stock for each STL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $22.30 based upon WBS's July 28, 2021 closing price of $48.16. If you own STL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/stl/

