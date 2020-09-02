SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OTEL and INSU Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Otelco, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Otelco, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, OTEL shareholders will receive a mere $11.75 in cash for each share of OTEL common stock they own, an amount below OTEL's pre-announcement closing price. If you own OTEL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/otelco-inc/

Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: INSU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: INSU) in connection with INSU's merger with Shift Technologies Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, INSU will acquire Shift Technologies through a reverse merger that will result in Shift Technologies becoming a publicly-listed company. The transaction has an aggregate consideration of approximately $380 million in INSU Class A common stock, plus an additional 6 million shares of INSU Class A common stock if the combined company achieves certain price targets over time. If you own INSU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/insurance-acquisition-corp/

