SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PSAC, ANDA, HEC, and CNIG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with FF Intelligent Mobility Global Holdings Ltd. ("Faraday Future"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PSAC will acquire Faraday Future through a reverse merger that will result in Faraday becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own PSAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/psac/

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Stryve Foods LLC ("Stryve"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ANDA will acquire Stryve through a reverse merger that will result in Stryve becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own ANDA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/anda/

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HEC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HEC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Talkspace. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HEC will acquire Talkspace through a reverse merger that will result in Talkspace becoming a publicly traded company. If you own HEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hec/

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CNIG shareholders will receive only $24.75 in cash for each share of CNIG common stock that they hold. If you own CNIG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cnig/

