SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PTI and NETE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Yumanity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI common stock. At close of the transaction, PTI will cease to exist and the newly combined entity will operate under the Yumanity name. Following consummation, existing PTI shareholders will own a meager 32.5% of the new entity, with Yumanity shareholders retaining a 67.5% stake in the combined company.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE)

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Mullen Technologies, Inc. ("Mullen"). Upon close of the merger, Mullen shareholders will own 85% of the combined company and NETE's former shareholders will own 15%.

