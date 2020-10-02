SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RST, GANS, and VAR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST)

URGENT: TENDER OFFER EXPIRES OCTOBER 13, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Cambium Learning Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, RST shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash for each share of RST common stock that they own. If you own RST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/rosetta-stone-inc/

GAINSCO, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GANS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAINSCO, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GANS) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $107.38 in cash for each share of GANS common stock that they own. If you own GANS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/gainsco-inc/

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Siemens Healthineers AG. Under the terms of the agreement, VAR shareholders will receive $177.50 in cash for each share of VAR common stock that they own. If you own VAR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/varian-medical-systems-inc/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

