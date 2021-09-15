SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SC, GPX, WBT, and FIVN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC)

/PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc., via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $41.50 per share in cash for each share of SC common stock that they hold. If you own SC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sc

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Learning Technologies Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $20.85 per share in cash for each share of GPX common stock that they hold. If you own GPX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gpx

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Ali Holding S.r.l. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WBT's shareholders will receive $24.00 per share in cash for each share of WBT common stock that they hold. If you own WBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/welbilt-inc-investigation

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ("Zoom"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FIVN shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom stock for each FIVN share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $155.72 based upon Zoom's September 14, 2021 closing price of $281.44. If you own FIVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fivn

