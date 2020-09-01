SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SCBH and DCOM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enterprise Financial Services Corp ("Enterprise Financial"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SCBH shareholders will receive 0.5061 shares of Enterprise Financial common stock for each SCBH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $15.14 based upon Enterprise Financial's August 31, 2020 closing price of $29.91. If you own SCBH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/seacoast-commerce-banc-holdings-inc/

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. ("BDGE"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCOM shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of BDGE common stock for each share of DCOM that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $12.97 based upon BDGE's August 31, 2020 closing price of $20.01. If you own DCOM shares and with to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/dime-community-bancshares-inc/

