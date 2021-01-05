SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SFBK, ELY, PRGX, and SPWH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of SFBK by Community First Bancorporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SFBK shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each SFBK share that they own. If you own SFBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sfbk/

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Topgolf Entertainment Group ("Topgolf"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ELY and Topgolf will combine, resulting in current ELY stockholders owning 51.5% of the combined post-close company, and Topgolf stockholders owning 48.5% of the new entity. If you own ELY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ely/

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PRGX by Ardian. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $7.71 in cash for each share of PRGX common stock that they hold. If you own PRGX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/prgx/

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a consortium led by Great American Outdoors Group, parent company of Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, White River Marine Group and a collection of nature-based resorts. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPWH shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash for each SPWH share that they own. If you own SPWH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/spwh/

