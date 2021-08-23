SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SIC, SAFM, CMO, and FIVN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $14.50 per share in cash for each share of SIC common stock that they hold. If you own SIC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sic

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $203.00 per share in cash for each share of SAFM common stock that they hold. If you own SAFM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/safm

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc ("BSPRT"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CMO shareholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to CMO's diluted book value per share and shares of BSPRT common stock calculated on an adjusted "book-for-book" basis. If you own CMO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cmo

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ("Zoom"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FIVN shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom stock for each FIVN share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $186.38 based upon Zoom's August 20, 2021 closing price of $336.86. If you own FIVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fivn

