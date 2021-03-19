SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TLRY, CBLI, AKER and OBLN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Aphria Inc. ("Aphria"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 TLRY shares for each Aphria share they own. Upon closing, TLRY shareholders will only own approximately 38% of the combined company. If you own TLRY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tlry/

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held biopharmaceutical company, Cytocom, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one newly-combined entity that will continue to trade publicly. If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cbli/

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("MyMD"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AKER and MyMD will combine resulting in current MyMD stockholders owning 80% of the combined post-close company, leaving AKER stockholders with a mere 20% of the new entity. If you own AKER shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/aker

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ("ReShape"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ReShape will acquire OBLN in an all-stock transaction, pursuant to which OBLN will be renamed ReShape Lifesciences Inc. If you own OBLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/obln/

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

