SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds VKIN, CLGX, VGAC, and RNET Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI). Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, CEI will issue newly-issued shares of common stock in exchange for the balance of VKIN common stock on a one-for-one basis. CEI currently owns approximately 62% of VKIN's issued and outstanding common shares. If you own VKIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/vkin/

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, CLGX shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of CLGX common stock that they own. If you own CLGX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/clgx/

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with 23andMe, Inc. ("23andMe"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VGAC will acquire 23andMe through a reverse merger that will result in 23andMe becoming a public company traded on the NYSE. If you own VGAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/vgac/

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) in connection with RNET's proposed merger with Viasat, Inc. ("Viasat"). Under the terms of the agreement, RNET shareholders will receive 0.1845 shares of Viasat stock per RNET share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $9.92 based upon Viasat's March 17, 2021 closing stock price of $53.76. If you own RNET shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/RNET/

