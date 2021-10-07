SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds XLRN, JMP, ECHO, and KDMN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Merck & Co., Inc. ("Merck") (NYSE: MRK), via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, XLRN shareholders will receive $180.00 per share in cash for each share of XLRN common stock that they hold. If you own XLRN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xlrn

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Citizens Financial Group Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, JMP shareholders will receive $7.50 per share in cash for each share of JMP common stock that they hold. If you own JMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/jmp

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ECHO shareholders will receive $48.25 per share in cash for each share of ECHO stock that they hold. If you own ECHO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/echo

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sanofi ("Sanofi"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash for each share of KDMN stock that they hold. If you own KDMN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kadmon-holdings-inc

