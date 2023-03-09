Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Match Group, Inc., Kaskela Law LLC Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm - MTCH

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) ("Match" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's common stock between November 3, 2021 and January 31, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who purchased Match's common stock during the Class Period and suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to immediately contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/stock-fraud-match-group/ , for additional information about this action and their legal rights and recovery options in advance of the deadline.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period Match Group and certain of the Company's executive officers falsely represented to investors that Tinder was effectively executing on several critical product initiatives that would drive growth for the Company in 2022 and beyond.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE : Investors who purchased Match common stock during the Class Period and suffered a financial loss may, no later than May 5, 2023 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action through Kaskela Law LLC or other counsel.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC