SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates B, PIK, MKFG, PFC on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B)'s sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $47.50 per share in cash. If you are a Barnes shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK)'s merger with Nina Footwear Corp. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Nina's stockholders will own 80% of Kidpik's outstanding common stock. If you are a Kidpik shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG)'s sale to Nano Dimension Ltd. for $5.00 per share. If you are a Markforged shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC)'s sale to WesBanco, Inc. for 0.80 of a share of WesBanco common stock for each share of Premier common stock. If you are a Premier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

