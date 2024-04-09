SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CBNK, DOMA, ADTH

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK)'s merger with Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Per the terms of the proposed transaction, Integrated shareholders will, subject to certain adjustments, receive $5.36 in cash and 1.115 shares of Capital common stock for each share of Integrated common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Capital shareholders will own approximately 84% of the combined company. If you are a Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA)'s sale to Title Resources Group for $6.29 per share. If you are a Doma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH)'s sale to Cadent, LLC for $3.21 per share. If you are an AdTheorent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

