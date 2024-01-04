SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CPE, FGH, APA

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE)'s sale to APA Corporation for 1.0425 shares of APA common stock for each share of Callon common stock. Upon closing, Callon shareholders are expected to own approximately 19% of the combined company. If you are a Callon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FGH)'s sale to FG Financial Group, Inc. for one share of FG Financial common stock for each share of FG Group common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, FG Group shareholders will own 72% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are an FG Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA)'s merger with Callon Petroleum Company. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Callon common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.0425 shares of APA common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, APA shareholders are expected to own approximately 81% of the combined company. If you are an APA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

