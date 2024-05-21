SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ETRN, MODN, ALRS, CRGY

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN)'s sale to EQT Corporation for 0.3504 shares of EQT common stock for each outstanding share of Equitrans common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Equitrans' shareholders are expected to own approximately 26% of the combined company. If you are an Equitrans shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN)'s sale to Vista Equity Partners for $30.00 per share. If you are a Model N shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS)'s merger with HMN Financial, Inc. If you are an Alerus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY)'s merger with SilverBow Resources, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Crescent shareholders will own between approximately 69% and 79% of the combined company. If you are a Crescent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP