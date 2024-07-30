SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FBMS, PFC, FETM on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: FBMS)'s sale to Renasant Corporation for 1.00 share of Renasant common stock for each share of First Bancshares common stock. If you are a First Bancshares shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC)'s sale to WesBanco, Inc. for 0.80 of a share of WesBanco common stock for each share of Premier common stock. If you are a Premier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM)'s sale to ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. for 1.35 shares of ChoiceOne common stock for each share of Fentura common stock. If you are a Fentura shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

