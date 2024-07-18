SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FRLA, BLAC, SLAM on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FRLA)'s merger with Water On Demand Inc. The proposed transaction represents a pro forma equity valuation of approximately $72 million of the combined company, assuming no further redemptions of Fortune Rise public shares by Fortune Rise's public shareholders. If you are a Fortune Rise shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLAC)'s merger with OSR Holdings Co., Ltd. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, outstanding shares of OSR Holdings held by certain of the holders of OSR Holdings' common stock will be exchanged for newly issued shares of Bellevue common stock. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Bellevue will own at least 60% of the outstanding shares of OSR Holdings. If you are a Bellevue shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ: SLAM)'s merger with Lynk Global, Inc. Under the terms of the business combination agreement, the transaction values Lynk at a pre-money enterprise value of $800 million. If you are a Slam shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

