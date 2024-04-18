SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates IP, WIRE, MCBC, NXPL

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP)'s merger with DS Smith Plc. Per the terms of the proposed transaction, International Paper will issue 0.1285 shares for each DS Smith share, resulting in International Paper shareholders owning approximately 66.3% of the combined company. If you are an International Paper shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE)'s sale to Prysmian for $290.00 per share in cash. If you are an Encore shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC)'s sale to Wintrust Financial Corporation. Per the terms of the Proposed Transaction, each share of Macatawa common stock will be converted into the right to receive merger consideration paid in shares of Wintrust common stock based on Wintrust's average trading price at closing determined in accordance with the merger agreement. If you are a Macatawa shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL)'s merger with Progressive Care Inc. If you are a NextPlat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

