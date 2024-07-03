SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MCBC, HIBB, SBOW, MRO on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC)'s sale to Wintrust Financial Corporation. Per the terms of the Proposed Transaction, each share of Macatawa common stock will be converted into the right to receive merger consideration paid in shares of Wintrust common stock based on Wintrust's average trading price at closing determined in accordance with the merger agreement. If you are a Macatawa shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB)'s sale to JD Sports Fashion plc for $87.50 per share in cash. If you are a Hibbett shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW)'s sale to Crescent Energy Company. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, SilverBow shareholders would receive 3.125 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of SilverBow common stock, with the option to elect to receive all or a portion of the proceeds in cash at a value of $38 per share, subject to possible pro ration with a maximum total cash consideration for the transaction of $400 million. If you are a SilverBow shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)'s sale to ConocoPhillips for 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Marathon Oil common stock. If you are a Marathon Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

