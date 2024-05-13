SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MODN, CHX, AIRC, MCBC

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN)'s sale to Vista Equity Partners for $30.00 per share. If you are a Model N shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX)'s sale to SLB for 0.735 shares of SLB common stock in exchange for each ChampionX share. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, ChampionX shareholders will own approximately 9% of SLB's outstanding shares of common stock. If you are a ChampionX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC)'s sale to Blackstone for $39.12 per share. If you are an Apartment Income shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MCBC)'s sale to Wintrust Financial Corporation. Per the terms of the Proposed Transaction, each share of Macatawa common stock will be converted into the right to receive merger consideration paid in shares of Wintrust common stock based on Wintrust's average trading price at closing determined in accordance with the merger agreement. If you are a Macatawa shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

