SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates NAPA, USAP, CFB, ARCH on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA)'s sale to Butterfly Equity for $11.10 per share in cash.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAP)'s sale to Aperam for $45.00 per share in cash.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB)'s sale to First Busey Corporation for 0.6675 shares of Busey common stock for each share of CrossFirst common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, CrossFirst's shareholders will own approximately 36.5% of the combined company.

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH)'s sale to CONSOL Energy Inc. for 1.326 shares of CONSOL common stock for each share of Arch. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Arch shareholders are expected to own approximately 45% of the combined company.

