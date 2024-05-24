SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SBOW, UNIT, MTTR

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW)'s sale to Crescent Energy Company. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, SilverBow shareholders would receive 3.125 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of SilverBow common stock, with the option to elect to receive all or a portion of the proceeds in cash at a value of $38 per share, subject to possible pro ration with a maximum total cash consideration for the transaction of $400 million. If you are a SilverBow shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT)'s merger with Windstream Holdings II, LLC. Windstream's largest shareholder, Elliott Investment Management, also holds Uniti's equity and debt and is expected to roll over its Windstream investment into the combined company. Upon closing, Uniti shareholders will own approximately 62% of the common equity of the combined company. If you are a Uniti shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR)'s sale to CoStar Group, Inc. for a mixture of cash and stock valued at $5.50 per share. If you are a Matterport shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

