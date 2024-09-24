SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SMAR, PANL, BALY, RXRX on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR)'s sale to funds managed by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners for $56.50 per share in cash. If you are a Smartsheet shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.'s (NASDAQ: PANL)'s acquisition of 100% ownership in fifteen handy-size vessels. The fifteen handy-size vessels have a total net asset value of $193 million. As consideration for the vessels, Pangaea will issue approximately 19.0 million of new common shares to the vessels owners. If you are a Pangaea shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY)'s sale to Standard General L.P. for $18.25 per share. In lieu of receiving the cash consideration, Bally's shareholders may elect to retain all or a portion of their Bally's stock by means of a rollover election. If you are a Bally's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX)'s merger with Exscientia plc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Recursion shareholders will own approximately 74% of the combined company. If you are a Recursion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

