SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SUM, STAF, ALVR, ENTO on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM)'s sale to Quikrete Holdings, Inc. for $52.50 per share in cash. If you are a Summit shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF)'s sale to Atlantic International Corp. for 1.202 Atlantic shares for each Staffing 360 share. If you are a Staffing 360 shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR)'s merger with Kalaris Therapeutics. If you are an AlloVir shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTO)'s merger with Journey Therapeutics, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Journey shareholders will acquire 99% of the equity of Entero. If you are an Entero shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

