SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADTN, DSPG, INOV, ACBI, HFC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a DSP Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock. If you are an Inovalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SouthState Corporation. Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Atlantic Capital common stock. If you are an Atlantic Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to HollyFrontier's and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.'s acquisition of Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company. If you are a HollyFrontier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

