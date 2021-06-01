SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BCEI, UFS, ALTA, VER, MNR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Extraction shareholders will receive Bonanza Creek common shares in connection with the merger. Upon completion of the transaction, Bonanza Creek shareholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company, to be named Civitas Resources, Inc. If you are a Bonanza Creek shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Paper Excellence for $55.50 per share in cash. If you are a Domtar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Altabancorp shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Altabancorp share. If you are an Altabancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Realty Income Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for every share of VEREIT stock they own. If you are a VEREIT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Equity Commonwealth. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock for each Monmouth share they own. If you are a Monmouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

