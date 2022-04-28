SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CNR, MBII, VSAT, EXTN

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) 's sale to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $24.65 in cash per share. If you are a Cornerstone shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) 's sale to Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, each share of Marrone Bio common stock will be exchanged at closing for ordinary shares of Bioceres at a fixed ratio of 0.088. If you are a Marrone Bio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) 's merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) 's sale to Enerflex Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Enerflex will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Exterran on the basis of 1.021 Enerflex common shares for each outstanding share of common stock of Exterran. If you are an Exterran shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

