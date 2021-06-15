SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates INSW, TGRF, STL, VER, ARPO; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond S Shipping Inc. Upon completion of the merger, International Seaways shareholders are expected to own approximately 55.75% of the combined company. If you are an International Seaways shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TGR Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: TGRF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Foundation Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial shareholders will receive 0.6068 shares of First Foundation common stock for each share of TGR Financial common stock or TGR Financial Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock. Upon closing, TGR Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 20.2% of the outstanding shares of First Foundation's common stock. If you are a TGR Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Webster Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Sterling Bancorp shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.463 of a Webster share for each share of Sterling Bancorp stock they own. If you are a Sterling Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Realty Income Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, VEREIT shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty Income stock for every share of VEREIT stock they own. If you are a VEREIT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Aadi Bioscience, Inc. Under the merger, Aadi shareholders will receive newly issued shares of Aerpio common stock. On a pro forma basis, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 33.2% of the combined company upon the closing of the merger prior to the additional PIPE financing transaction. Following the closing of the concurrent PIPE financing, Aerpio shareholders will own approximately 14.7% of the combined company. If you are an Aerpio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

