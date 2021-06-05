SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates JCS, KSU, COHR, DISCA, PFBI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC. Upon closing, Communications Systems shareholders are expected to initially hold approximately 37% of the total shares of the combined company, which is expected to decrease over time. If you are a Communications Systems shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to the sale of the company. If you are a Kansas City shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to II-VI Incorporated for $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its agreement with AT&T Inc. to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone company. AT&T's shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company with Discovery shareholders expected to own 29% of the new company. If you are a Discovery shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Peoples Bancorp Inc. Under the merger agreement, Premier shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Premier common stock. If you are a Premier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

