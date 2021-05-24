SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates KSU, SNX, INSW, PMBC, ORBC, LMNX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to the sale of the company. If you are a Kansas City shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Tech Data Corporation. If you are a SYNNEX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Diamond S Shipping Inc. Upon completion of the merger, International Seaways shareholders are expected to own approximately 55.75% of the combined company. If you are an International Seaways shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Banc of California, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Mercantile shareholders will receive 0.5 shares of Banc of California common stock for each share of Pacific Mercantile common stock. If you are a Pacific Mercantile shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to GI Partners for $11.50 per share. If you are an ORBCOMM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DiaSorin S.p.A. for $37.00 per share. If you are a Luminex shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

