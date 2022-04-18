SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NLSN, LHCG, RNDB, SWM

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)'s sale to a private equity consortium led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners for $28.00 per share in cash. If you are a Nielsen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)'s sale to Optum for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a LHC Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNDB)'s sale to Hometown Financial Group, Inc. for $27.00 in cash per share. If you are a Randolph Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM)'s merger with Neenah, Inc. Following the closing of the transaction, Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholders will own approximately 58% of the combined company, and Neenah shareholders will own approximately 42% of the combined company, respectively, on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Schweitzer-Mauduit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

